Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $260,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR stock opened at $97.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $101.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

