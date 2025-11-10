Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $269,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.74 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

