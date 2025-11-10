Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 38,448 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKG. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.