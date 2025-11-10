2,800 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after buying an additional 4,166,721 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 4,627,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 63.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,597,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 619,894 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $8,064,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 77.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $29.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.53. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.D-Wave Quantum’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,769.35. This trade represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 207,363 shares of company stock worth $4,659,478 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on QBTS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

