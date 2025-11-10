Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVGS. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth about $199,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $17.03 on Monday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Navigator Increases Dividend

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $153.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Navigator

Navigator Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.