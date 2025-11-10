Huntington National Bank Sells 546 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2,026.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilysys by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Agilysys Trading Down 0.1%

AGYS stock opened at $126.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 146.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $49,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,547.68. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $693,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,828.40. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,130,887. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

