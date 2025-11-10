Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $162.96 on Monday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $167.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,265,422.23. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

