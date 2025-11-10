Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Azenta were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Azenta by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 519,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 1,816.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 51,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 49,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $29.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

