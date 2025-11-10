Thermon Group FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by Roth Capital

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Thermon Group in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

THR stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. Thermon Group has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 15,981.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,317,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 592,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

