Atb Cap Markets Lifts Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 15.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB opened at $4.55 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $255.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

