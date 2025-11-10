Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Increased Earnings for Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Innoviva in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innoviva’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Innoviva from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.4%

INVA stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.62. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.31 million.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,071,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 23.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,066,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 391,056 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Innoviva by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,708,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after buying an additional 786,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,676,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 1,275,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Innoviva by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,545,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 151,957 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.