Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $114,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.