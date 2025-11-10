William Blair Has Optimistic View of Insulet FY2026 Earnings

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.79. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Insulet from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.38.

Insulet Stock Down 1.1%

PODD stock opened at $319.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.30. Insulet has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $353.50. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $2,779,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Insulet by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Insulet by 138.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

