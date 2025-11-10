Davis R M Inc. Has $25.16 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,756,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $466.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

