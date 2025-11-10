Valley National Bancorp $VLY Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, September 15th. National Bankshares set a $15.00 target price on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

