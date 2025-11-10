FY2026 Earnings Forecast for LUCK Issued By Noble Financial

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUCK opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.72. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, President Lev Ekster purchased 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,282. This represents a 3.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,179 shares of company stock valued at $51,627 over the last three months. 84.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.89%.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

