Desjardins Has Strong Estimate for TSE:CSH FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSHFree Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.