Desjardins Has Strong Estimate for TSE:CSH FY2026 Earnings

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

