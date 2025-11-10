International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 13,238 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.04.

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

