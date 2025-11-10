Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Northeast Bancorp $NBN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Northeast Bancorp worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Northeast Bancorp by 136.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34.

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.43 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBN. Wall Street Zen cut Northeast Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northeast Bancorp from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northeast Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

