Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.4706.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $190.00 price target on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $245.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.69. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 14,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

