Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $131.00

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,448,000 after purchasing an additional 277,786 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,364,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after buying an additional 105,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Post by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after buying an additional 340,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,310,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $106.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.49. Post has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Post announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

