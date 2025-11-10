LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

LB Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRX opened at $15.35 on Monday. LB Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,411,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,215. This trade represents a 242.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,032,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.60% of LB Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States.

