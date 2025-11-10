Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 467.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Compass Diversified worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CODI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 808.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 377,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 336,271 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 345.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,912,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 122,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CODI. Wall Street Zen cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Compass Diversified Profile



Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

