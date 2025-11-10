Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

Amazon.com stock opened at $244.41 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average of $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.04.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

