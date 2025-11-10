BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

