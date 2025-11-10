Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $243,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.04.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

