Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises about 0.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.24% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BILZ opened at $100.85 on Monday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $101.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.