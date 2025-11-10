Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8,778.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,325 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $140,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,652,792,000 after buying an additional 126,746 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,555 shares of company stock worth $97,840,842. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $496.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.26. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

