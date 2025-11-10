Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $268.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.