Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $169.97 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.