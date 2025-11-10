Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,724 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $177,405,000 after buying an additional 838,057 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $67,612,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 50.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,865,000 after buying an additional 658,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 25.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $176,025,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $103.67 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

