Davis R M Inc. Has $85 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $84,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $144.59 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The company has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.