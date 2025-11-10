Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

