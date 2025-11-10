Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 876,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 831,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,810,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,874,000 after buying an additional 163,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $128.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

