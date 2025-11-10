Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.49.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

