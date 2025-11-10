Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 19,869 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.2% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6,012.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,859,000 after buying an additional 6,364,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,706,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,517,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,390 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 652,785 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VMBS stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.