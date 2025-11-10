Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $125.08

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.8182.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 619,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.9% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $112.26. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

