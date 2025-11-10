Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

TS stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.33. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Tenaris’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 480,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 775,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 307,936 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

