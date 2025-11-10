Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,245 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GE Vernova by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,333,000 after acquiring an additional 622,730 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $575.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $602.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.35. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

