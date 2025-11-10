Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,806,000 after buying an additional 593,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after buying an additional 727,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,389,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

