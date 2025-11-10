Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,031,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

