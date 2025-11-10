Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $70.00 price target on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

