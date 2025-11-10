Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $60.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

