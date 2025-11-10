Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

