Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,664 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

