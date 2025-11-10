Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $74.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

