iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.9%

BATS IEFA opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

