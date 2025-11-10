Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 297,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 87,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.