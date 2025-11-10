BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29,199.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,652,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 240,162 shares of company stock worth $43,642,652 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $148.93 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

