BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $42.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day moving average is $281.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.